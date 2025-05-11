Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,508,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

