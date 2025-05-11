Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.48 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

