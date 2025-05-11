Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,510.41. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

TDG stock opened at $1,372.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,353.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.68. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

