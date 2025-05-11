Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,484 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $99.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

