Crestline Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

