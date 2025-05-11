Crestline Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $219.15 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

