Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 240,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 627.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,464.24. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,290 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.