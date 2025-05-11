Crestline Management LP Reduces Stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Corpay were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPAY opened at $327.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.10 and a 52-week high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

View Our Latest Report on Corpay

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.