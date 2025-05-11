Crestline Management LP Takes Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 602,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after buying an additional 482,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

