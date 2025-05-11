Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $6.97 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

In other news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,837.80. The trade was a 371.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

