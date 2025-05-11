Comerica Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Comerica Bank increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

