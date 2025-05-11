Comerica Bank Purchases 41,295 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 3,523.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,987,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,855,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAY opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 444.56. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $313,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,279.84. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

