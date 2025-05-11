Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth $66,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Remitly Global by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,991 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 933,253 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,823,811 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,314.81. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,301 shares of company stock worth $1,560,012. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Remitly Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RELY opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.16. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

