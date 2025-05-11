Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 271,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of SERV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,972.12% and a negative return on equity of 184.60%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Read sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $205,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,754. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,096.92. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,934 shares of company stock worth $367,524 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

