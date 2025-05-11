Crestline Management LP Invests $489,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,900,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 909,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 353,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,477.33. This represents a 28.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.