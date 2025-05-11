Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.73 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 2,130,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,877,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Newmont Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $328,840. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Newmont by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

