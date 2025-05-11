Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 4,696 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

