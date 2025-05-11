Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) rose 0.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 1,295,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,140,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 157.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,818 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

