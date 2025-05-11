Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.87 and last traded at $49.92. Approximately 24,034,551 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 18,134,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $314,169.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,051.28. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,790,311. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

