Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 125,072,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 56,896,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.