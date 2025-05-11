MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 8.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.53. 41,359,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 44,848,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,755,000 after buying an additional 518,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MARA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,322,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,210,000 after acquiring an additional 294,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MARA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 504,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

