BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 16,744,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 27,766,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Specifically, CFO Julie Peffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 730,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,750.25. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,686.05. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 293,639 shares in the company, valued at $977,817.87. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.32.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

