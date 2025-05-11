McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $312.36 and last traded at $313.14. Approximately 389,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,554,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average of $300.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.