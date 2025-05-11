Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.43 and last traded at $60.91. Approximately 974,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,761,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Roku Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after buying an additional 254,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

