Crestline Management LP Raises Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 897.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,242 shares of company stock worth $156,427. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

