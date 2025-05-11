Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,495,000 after buying an additional 787,543 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,058,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 390,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

