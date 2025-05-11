Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 21,182 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,028,000 after buying an additional 335,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 50,841 shares during the period. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

