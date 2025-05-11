Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 141,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

REZI opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REZI

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 5,754,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,013,227.38. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.