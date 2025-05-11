Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,801,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth $11,028,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $9,724,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $8,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the period.

NYSE:CIB opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.5745 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

