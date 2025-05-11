Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 109,611 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $14,233,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ENI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.82%.

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.