Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 109,611 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $14,233,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ENI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 280,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
ENI Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. ENI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.82%.
ENI Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
