Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PKG opened at $181.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.