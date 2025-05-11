Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

