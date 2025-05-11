Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.18.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after buying an additional 561,978 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 970,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

