Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.5 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $372,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,020,008.96. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.