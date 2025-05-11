Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 22,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $662,254.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 348,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,623.18. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in RingCentral by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

