Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.88.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

