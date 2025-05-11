Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 62,179 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,682,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

