StockNews.com Downgrades Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) to Sell

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 30.2 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

