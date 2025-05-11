Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $16.64 on Friday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lyft by 11.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

