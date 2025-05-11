Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 175.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.96% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 9.6 %

SYLD stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.