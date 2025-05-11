Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 2.4 %

INGM stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

