Ethic Inc. Purchases 13,166 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.39 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

