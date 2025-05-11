DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,636.06. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,926 shares of company stock worth $4,734,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $132.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

