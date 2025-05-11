PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.18 and last traded at $70.29. Approximately 2,216,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,210,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,182,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.