Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APP shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 3.2 %

APP stock opened at $328.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.