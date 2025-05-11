Ethic Inc. Acquires 6,026 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $306.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.39.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

