Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.96. 12,850,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 79,581,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 193.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 47,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,977,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $635,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 243.2% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 139,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.