Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.08 and last traded at $117.17. Approximately 33,872,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 75,613,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.72, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.