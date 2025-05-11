Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,885 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $126.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

