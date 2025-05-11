Best Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 8th

Asset Entities, Twin Vee Powercats, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, and Novavax are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider. Because these companies are often in earlier growth stages, their stocks can offer higher return potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Shares of NASDAQ ASST traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 219,688,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,237. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

Twin Vee Powercats stock traded up $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,307,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,717. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEE

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,741,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.50. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTU

Novavax (NVAX)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

NVAX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,200,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. Novavax has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVAX

Recommended Stories